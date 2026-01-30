Ahmedabad advances sports facilities, urban upgrades ahead of CWG 2030

Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (IANS) With the 2030 Commonwealth Games in focus, Ahmedabad is accelerating the development of sports and civic infrastructure, including new international-standard facilities and large-scale urban upgrades, Standing Committee chairman Devang Dani said on Friday.

Read More

Briefing the media after the weekly meeting of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Dani said preparations linked to the Commonwealth Games have given fresh momentum to sports infrastructure across the city.

“Ahmedabad has already developed an international-level sports complex at Naranpura, and keeping the vision of the Commonwealth Games in mind, the municipal corporation is continuously strengthening facilities for various sports,” he said.

He said four cricket grounds have been developed at different locations in the city, while a new sports complex has been completed at Vastral in the eastern zone, along with an international-standard football ground.

“The football ground at Vastral has been developed with sprinkler-based turf, movable goalposts and a single-track running facility. Along with cricket, we want to promote football and other sports so that the youth of Ahmedabad and Gujarat can move forward in the field of sports,” Dani said.

Alongside sports infrastructure, the chairman outlined major civic initiatives to support the city’s growing population.

He said an additional 468 million litres per day of Narmada water has been approved by the Narmada Nigam following representations to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“Due to rapid vertical development and an increasing population in high-rise buildings, water shortages were being reported in parts of the city. With this additional allocation, around 18 to 20 lakh people in the North-West, South-West and West zones will benefit,” Dani said.

Areas including Gota, Vastrapur, Thaltej, Bhat, Sola, Jodhpur and Vejalpur will receive increased supply, he added.

On urban infrastructure, Dani said the Standing Committee has approved the sale of the multi-level parking facility in Prahladnagar along with the land parcel after earlier tenders failed to attract bidders.

“Once board approval is received, fresh tenders will be issued, and the upset value will be fixed by the AMC land committee,” he said.

He also said approval has been granted for the construction of a new water tank in Isanpur to address long-pending water issues.

“Some trees are obstructing the project, but they will be relocated under the ‘Mission Million Tree’ initiative so that the city’s green cover continues to increase,” Dani said.

Addressing traffic concerns, Dani said the AMC plans to upgrade more than 100 junctions using artificial intelligence-based systems.

“With rising traffic volume, we are developing junctions, opening left turns where feasible and coordinating with traffic police so that congestion is reduced and citizens save time,” he said.

Dani further noted that the Ahmedabad International Flower Show, inaugurated on January 1 by Chief Minister Patel, drew more than 11.6 lakh visitors.

“The flower show generated over Rs 13.50 crore through tickets, sponsorships and stall auctions, reflecting the growing public participation in such city events,” he said.

--IANS

mys/dan