Ahead of TN Assembly polls, BJP's Kesava Vinayagam gets new RSS role

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Amid preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has carried out a key organisational reshuffle in the State. Kesava Vinayagam has been relieved from his role as Organising Secretary of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Prasobh Kumar appointed as his successor.

The change comes at a crucial time, as the party intensifies its organisational and electoral groundwork ahead of the polls. Soon after the reshuffle, a new role was announced for Kesava Vinayagam within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Clarifying the decision, RSS South India spokesperson Sriram issued a statement explaining that the reassignment was part of a long-standing organisational practice.

According to the statement, the RSS routinely transfers full-time functionaries to different responsibilities for administrative reasons.

"As part of this established tradition, Sri Kesava Vinayagam, who has been serving as the State Organising Secretary of the Tamil Nadu BJP, will now function as Sadbhav (communal harmony coordinator) across Tamil Nadu," the statement said.

In addition to this role, Kesava Vinayagam will also serve as a member of the State Executive Committee of the RSS in North Tamil Nadu.

The Sadbhav responsibility involves promoting social cohesion, communal harmony, and outreach initiatives among different sections of society, a role considered significant in the current socio-political climate.

The RSS clarified that the change should not be viewed as punitive or politically motivated, stressing that such role reallocations are part of its internal administrative functioning and have been followed for decades.

The statement underlined that the organisation regularly deploys experienced functionaries in areas where their expertise can be used more effectively.

Vinayagam is regarded as an experienced organisational hand, having played a key role in strengthening the BJP's party structure in Tamil Nadu over the years.

Vinayagam's shift to an RSS-centric responsibility is seen by observers as an effort to leverage his organisational experience beyond direct party management, especially at a time when social outreach and cohesion are being emphasised.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Prasobh Kumar as the new Organising Secretary is expected to bring fresh momentum to the BJP's election preparations in the State.

With the Assembly elections drawing closer, the organisational reshuffle signals a recalibration of roles within the broader Sangh Parivar, aimed at sharpening both political and social engagement across Tamil Nadu.

