Ahead of RJD meet today, Rohini Acharya calls party's situation 'dire and worrisome'

Patna, Jan 25 (IANS) RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the party’s present leadership, without naming anyone, saying the current condition of the Rashtriya Janata Dal was “dire” and “worrisome” and that those presently at the helm must be held accountable.

Her remarks came just hours before the RJD’s National Executive meeting scheduled later in the day.

In an emotional and strongly worded post on X, Rohini Acharya said that anyone who truly represents “Laluvad” in its real sense would inevitably raise questions about the party’s present state and speak out against those responsible, regardless of the consequences.

“Whoever truly embodies Laluvad in the true sense -- anyone who has selflessly struggled for the party that Lalu Ji founded to steadfastly fight for the interests of the marginalised population, the deprived; whoever takes pride in Lalu Ji’s continuous struggle and efforts for socio-economic justice; whoever cares to proudly carry forward Lalu Ji’s political legacy and ideology -- such a person will undoubtedly question those responsible for the party’s current dire state and raise their voice against the dubious and suspect roles of such people, without caring for the consequences,” she wrote.

Rohini alleged that the real control of the party had slipped into the hands of “infiltrators and conspirators”, whom she claimed were planted by political opponents with the sole objective of destroying Laluvad.

She appealed to party workers and leaders who consider themselves true followers of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ideology to openly oppose such elements.

Describing the present scenario within the party as deeply troubling, she said, “The bitter, worrisome, and heartbreaking truth of the present is this: Today, the real command of the party -- known for fighting for the rights and entitlements of the people -- lies in the hands of those infiltrators and conspirators sent by fascist opponents, who were dispatched with the task of utterly destroying Laluvad; such people, having entrenched themselves, seem to be succeeding to a great extent in their dirty motives.”

In her strongest remarks, Rohini took aim at the current leadership’s style of functioning, a comment widely seen as a reference to Tejashwi Yadav, though she did not name him directly. She said those holding leadership responsibility should introspect instead of avoiding questions or creating confusion.

She warned that continued silence from the leadership would only strengthen allegations of collusion with those allegedly conspiring against the party.

Rohini also alleged that leaders and workers who speak in favour of Laluvad and the party’s ideological roots are being humiliated and addressed in an indecent manner, which she said runs contrary to the RJD’s founding principles.

“The one currently shouldering the responsibility of leadership will have to look at one’s own faults or shortcomings -- rather than fleeing from questions, evading questions, shirking from giving answers, spreading confusion instead of logical and factual responses, and resorting to misconduct, rude behaviour, and uncivil language toward those who speak for Laluvad and the party’s interests -- and if ‘he’ maintains silence, then the charge and accusation of complicity with the gang plotting against him stands automatically proven,” she added.

Rohini Acharya’s remarks have added to the growing internal churn within the RJD, coming at a sensitive time as the party’s top leadership gathers for its key organisational meeting.

--IANS

sd/dpb