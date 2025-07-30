Ahead of padyatra, Congress' T'gana in-charge meets CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, July 30 (IANS) Ahead of their padyatra scheduled to begin on Thursday, AICC in-charge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president, Mahesh Kumar Goud met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and discussed party-related issues.

During the meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence, they discussed the padyatra aimed at consolidating the party base for the upcoming local body elections.

Meenakshi Natarajan and Mahesh Goud will be leading the padyatra from July 31 to August 4.

The leaders also discussed the action plan to intensify the fight in Delhi for Backward Classes reservation.

The Chief Minister, ministers and other leaders will camp in Delhi from August 5 to 7 to fight for the Presidential assent for two Bills aimed at providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in education, employment and local bodies.

On August 5, the Congress MPs will give a notice for adjournment in both the houses of the Parliament for a debate on Backward Class reservation.

The next day, a dharna will be held at Jantar Mantar over Backward Class reservation. Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, party leaders and leaders of Backward Class organisations will participate in the dharna.

The Congress leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu on August 7 to submit a memorandum.

The Congress party has decided that 50 leaders and workers from each constituency will leave for Delhi by a special train.

The padyatra, aimed at strengthening the party from the grassroots and devising strategies for the upcoming local body polls, would resume after August 7.

The padyatra is scheduled to commence at Pargi in Vikarabad district on Thursday. The Congress leaders will stay in villages, listen to locals and actively engage in community service named Shramadanam.

The campaign will cover one constituency in each of the six erstwhile districts in the first phase. Each day will feature a 10-km padayatra starting at 5 p.m., followed by an overnight stay in the village.

There will be Shramadanam next day till 11 a.m., followed by an interaction with local Congress leaders and elected representatives at 3 p.m.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior district leaders will participate in the programme.

--IANS

ms/pgh