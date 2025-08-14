Ahead of I-Day, Punjab Police foil major terror plot by ISI-backed terrorist Rinda

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (IANS) Punjab Police have foiled a major terror plot being orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI-backed terrorist Harwinder Rinda with the arrest of two operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Preet, a resident of Bhullar village in Tarn Taran, and Gulshan Singh, alias Nandu, a resident of Rampura village in Amritsar.

Police teams have recovered two 86P hand grenades and one 9MM pistol along with five cartridges from their possession.

The development comes ahead of Independence Day and two days after Punjab Police busted a BKI terror module with the arrest of five operatives, including three juveniles, from Tonk and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan and recovered one 86P hand-grenade and one .30 bore pistol from their possession.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were working under the directions of their foreign-based handlers sitting in Britain, the US and Europe.

Probe has also revealed that the arrested accused were actively conspiring to target government buildings and police establishments using grenades to disturb the peace and harmony of the border state, he said.

The DGP said further investigations are ongoing to establish linkages in this case. Assistant Inspector General (Ferozepur) Gursewak Singh Brar said that following human intelligence, teams from Counter Intelligence launched an operation and arrested suspects, Harpreet Singh and Gulshan Singh from Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur.

He said police have obtained remand of the accused, and further interrogation is expected to reveal more details regarding their contacts within and outside the country and their intended targets.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at the police station in Fazilka.

