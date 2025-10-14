Ahead of BMC polls, MMRDA to launch project for Ramabai Nagar's redevelopment today

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) In the run-up to the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) will on Tuesday jointly launch the project for the redevelopment of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar in North East Mumbai, covering an area of 31.82 hectares and benefiting approximately 17,000 slum dwellers.

This is the first instance in MMRDA's 50-year history where the Authority is implementing a slum redevelopment project as a Developer, while SRA serves as the Planning Authority.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will lay the foundation stone for the rehabilitation of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar.

According to MMRDA, the total area of the slum rehabilitation scheme is 31.82 ha, which comprises 17,000 slum dwellers. Out of a total of 17,000 slum households, the eligibility of 10,000 slum households has been finalised, and individual development agreements have been executed with nearly all eligible slum households. The project is expected to be completed in approximately 36 months.

The development of the slum scheme on 31.82 ha of land will include roads, street lights, drainage and water supply, playground, primary School. After the building receives the Occupancy Certificate (O.C.), its maintenance will be carried out by the contractor for the next 10 years.

Rehabilitation of 4,345 slum dwellers is proposed during phase I. Biometric survey completed and Annexure-2 published by SRA. All slum dwellers of Phase-1 have been paid Rs 137.50 crore towards advance rent for two years.

The MMRDA has estimated a construction cost for the rehabilitation of buildings, in Phase I, at Rs 1,299 crore (excluding GST), with a completion period of 36 months. The second phase will begin after the completion of phase I. Contractor has been appointed for the construction of approximately 4,345 rehabilitation homes (including Amenities) under the project, and construction will commence immediately after the foundation-laying ceremony.

The project is not limited to residential development; it will also serve as a commercial hub, which is expected to create employment and self-employment opportunities for locals and open avenues for women's empowerment. Every eligible slum dweller will get a 1 BHK residential tenement, having a 300 sq. ft carpet area free of cost.

Water treatment (WTP), sewage treatment (STP), and organic waste conversion (OWC) systems will be installed. An integrated infrastructure plan will be developed for the entire area to provide high-quality urban amenities. Additionally, solar panels and rainwater harvesting facilities will be provided.

