'Ahead of Assembly polls, Trinamool Congress intimidating our party leaders': BJP

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress of intimidating its party leader and threatening to kill him in Nanoor of West Bengal's Birbhum district, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

According to local sources, the BJP leader was identified as Ramakrishna Mandal, a resident of Kurgram in the Thupasara area of ​​Nanoor in Birbhum.

The BJP claimed that white 'dhoti', incense sticks, garlands and sweets were left in front of the party leader's house in an attempt to instill a sense of fear among his family members.

"Ramakrishna is the mandal president of the BJP. Like other days, on Tuesday night, he fell asleep after eating. When he woke up in the Wednesday morning, a terrible scene unfolded before his house. He saw a white tarpaulin, flower garlands, sweets and incense sticks placed in front of the door of the house," locals said.

These items are generally used after the death of a persons, the locals said.

The BJP was quick to train its gun at the Trinamool Congress for "using tactics to terrorise" its leaders and workers in the Nanoor area.

Mandal said, "The Assembly elections are slated to take place this year. Trinamool has realised that it is difficult for them to win this time. Therefore, they are trying to scare the BJP leaders and make them stay in the house. Trinamool workers have done this deliberately to scare us. The family members are naturally terrified. I have lodged a complaint with the local police."

However, the Trinamool Congress has denied this allegation. On the contrary, local Trinamool leaders have blamed it on "factionalism" of the BJP which resulted in the incident.

A local Trinamool Congress leader said, "This is an outcome of BJP's infighting in the area. Our party has nothing to do it."

A senior officer of Birbhum district police said that a complaint has been lodged against unknown persons in connection with the incident. "We are looking into the matter. Investigation is on," said the police officer.

