Agriculture outside ambit of India–US trade deal; India to benefit from large US economy: Dalal

Bhiwani (Haryana), Feb 10 (IANS) Political reactions continued to pour in over the India–US trade deal, with leaders from the ruling party and the Opposition offering sharply contrasting views on its impact, particularly on the agriculture sector. Speaking to media persons in Haryana’s Bhiwani, former Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare of Haryana, Jai Parkash Dalal described the agreement as highly beneficial for India.

He clarified that no farm produce has been opened under the agreement. "Whether it is wheat, rice, sugarcane, sugar, maize, jowar, bajra or fruits, nothing at all has been included. Despite this, the Opposition is misleading the people," he added.

He clarified that no farm produce has been opened under the agreement. “Whether it is wheat, rice, sugarcane, sugar, maize, jowar, bajra or fruits, nothing at all has been included. Despite this, the Opposition is misleading the people,” he added.

Highlighting the economic advantages, Dalal said the United States is a major global economy with a GDP of nearly $30 trillion and that India stands to gain significantly from closer trade ties. “The deal we have received is better than those offered to countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam or other neighbouring nations. Agreements signed by India with the US and the European Union will accelerate the growth of the Indian economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav strongly criticised the agreement, expressing concern over its potential impact on farmers. “The real danger is to the farmers. If everything is imported, what will the farmer grow, what will he produce, and at what price will he be paid?” Yadav said.

He alleged that the BJP has consistently acted against farmers’ interests. “First, they brought the black farm laws, which farmers managed to defeat. Now everything will come from outside,” he said.

Referring to the government’s promotion of millets, Yadav claimed that the publicity had alerted foreign countries to India’s demand. “It is being heard that because of this promotion, America realised India needs millets in large quantities, and that is why imports will now increase,” he added.

