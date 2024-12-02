Agreement reached on Parliament functioning smoothly says Kiren Rijiju after meeting of LS floor leaders

New Delhi: The Parliament is expected to resume its normal functioning from Tuesday after days of disruprtion over demands of opposition parties with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stating after a meeting of floor leaders that members shared concern over the stalemate and "everyone has accepted that discussions will be held from tomorrow".

The two Houses of Parliament have seen repeated adjournments over opposition demands including a discussion on Adani issue, Sambhal violence and Manipur situation.

In an effort to break the stalemate, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in his chamber on Monday afternoon.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Rijiju said listed business including bills will be taken up in the two Houses of Parliament.

"Today, a meeting of all-party floor leaders was held with Speaker (Om Birla) today. Since a few days there has been a deadlock in the Parliament, everyone has expressed their concerns over it. We too said that all elected representatives come to the Parliament of India to express their views and the Parliament not functioning (properly) for several days now is not good. Everyone accepted this," he said.

The minister said opposition parties made several demands.

He said there was a proposal before Business Advisory Committee to have a discussion on Constitution and the government has agreed to it.

"On December 13-14, we will hold discussion on Constitution. The discussion would first be held in Lok Sabha...everyone has accepted. On December 16-17, discussion will be held in Rajya Sabha," he said.

Rijiju said Lok Sabha Speaker told the meeting that if anyone wants to raise an issue, there is a rule for it.

"You can submit a notice for it but creating a ruckus in Parliament and obstructing the functioning is not good. Everyone has accepted this. It is good that everyone has accepted that discussions will be held from tomorrow. We will pass the first Bill tomorrow after discussions in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha too, Listed Business will be passed. I appeal once again to all Opposition MPs and Leaders that all agreements that have happened today - we should run the Parliament smoothly...Starting tomorrow, the Parliament will function smoothly - such an agreement has been made. I am hopeful that this will happen," he said.

Those present at the meeting of floor leaders included Congress member Gaurav Gogoi, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, DMK's TR Baalu, NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, Janata Dal-United member Dileshwar Kamait, RJD's Abhay Kushwaha - RJD, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant and CPI(M) leader K Radhakrisnan.

Gaurav Gogoi said the opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Constitution of India in both the Houses of Parliament to mark 75 years of adoption of Constitution.

Kalyan Banerjee expressed hope that Parliament will resume normal functioning from tomorrow.

"Hopefully, the House will begin from tomorrow. We all have agreed on that. There will be a discussion on the Consitution of India on the 13th and 14th of December...The Speaker will allow a discussion on the Sambhal incident and Bangladesh issue tomorrow," he said.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties. On Monday, the two Houses were adjourned till 12 noon and then for the rest of the day.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)