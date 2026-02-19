Agniveer allegedly shoots himself dead in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 19 (IANS) An Agniveer allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at an army camp in J&K’s Jammu on Thursday, officials said.

The 24-year-old Agniveer, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was on guard duty at the Nagrota garrison when he allegedly took the extreme step around midnight.

The soldier died on the spot, and his body was shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for post-mortem.

The reason behind the soldier’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter, the officials said.

The Agnipath Scheme, launched by the Indian government in June 2022, recruits youth aged 17.5 to 23 years into the Army, Navy, and Air Force for a four-year tenure as Agniveers.

This short-term service aims to create a younger, more technical, and disciplined workforce. After four years, 25 per cent are permanently absorbed in the permanent cadre based on performance, while others receive a "Seva Nidhi" package

The total service period is four years, including training. The salary, per month, is Rs 30,000 in the first year, rising to Rs 40,000 in the fourth year.

Other benefits include Insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh, disability compensation, and a certificate upon completion.

The objective of the scheme is to reduce the average age profile of the armed forces, to build a modern, tech-savvy fighting force, and to train youth in military ethos for the future.

Upon exit, Agniveers receive a tax-free "Seva Nidhi" package of approximately Rs 11.71 lakh (including interest).

