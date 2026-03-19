Agartala gets safe drinking water across all civic areas: CM Saha​

Agartala, March 19 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that purified drinking water is now being supplied to all 51 wards under the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), supported by an extensive network of treatment and iron‑removal plants.​

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Speaking on the fifth day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly Budget Session, Saha said the urban water‑supply system has been significantly strengthened, with 31 iron‑removal plants ensuring safe drinking water across municipal areas.​

He highlighted that since 2018, new treatment facilities, including a 5.50 MLD plant at Master Para and a 3 MLD plant at College Tilla, have been completed to augment supply.​

Addressing concerns about occasional muddy water, the Chief Minister explained that such issues arise during infrastructure works, such as road restoration, cable or gas pipeline laying, and drain construction, which may accidentally damage pipelines.​

“These are promptly repaired to restore normal supply,” he said.

He also stated that such disruptions are temporary and are addressed immediately by the concerned departments.​

Saha informed the House that the AMC has launched a “Clean Your Tank” campaign to promote hygiene and safe water‑storage practices among residents.​

Water supply in AMC areas is managed by the Tripura Jal Board through the DWS Division, Agartala, and four sub‑divisions. At present, 13 surface‑water treatment plants, 31 modified iron‑removal plants, and six packaged iron‑removal units supply water daily.​

Providing details on water sources, the Chief Minister said that around 25 per cent of the supply comes from surface water, mainly the Howrah River, while 75 per cent is sourced from groundwater containing iron.​

Citing data from the Central Ground Water Board, Saha noted that up to 60.60 per cent of groundwater resources can be safely extracted, but currently only about 10.06 per cent is being utilised. ​

He added that groundwater remains the primary source of drinking water in the state.​

With the AMC population estimated at around 5.79 lakh, the total daily water requirement stands at approximately 78.22 million litres, based on AMRUT guidelines of 135 litres per person per day.​

The Chief Minister further said that many households supplement their supply through deep tube wells and pumps.​

To ensure safety, water‑quality monitoring has been strengthened, with members of self‑help groups under the “Amrit Mitra” initiative conducting door‑to‑door testing across wards. ​

They also raise residents' awareness of the importance of cleaning water‑storage tanks every six months.

--IANS

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