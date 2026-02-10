After SIT, ED summons actor Jayaram in Sabarimala theft case

Kochi, Feb 10 (IANS) The investigation into the alleged gold theft at the Sabarimala shrine has entered a crucial phase with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning hugely popular Malayalam actor Jayaram for questioning.

The ED has issued a notice directing the actor to appear before its office in Kochi on February 17.

Jayaram has been summoned for his association with Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the high-profile case.

According to sources, the ED is investigating whether the accused in the case derived any financial benefit from gold intended for Sabarimala.

As part of this probe, the agency is seeking clarity on Jayaram's relationship and alleged financial dealings with Potti.

Officials believe Jayaram's statement could provide crucial leads on the financial trail connected to the alleged gold theft.

Earlier, visuals had surfaced showing Dwarapalaka (gatekeeper) idols from the Sannidhanam being brought to Jayaram's residence, where poojas were performed.

Last month, Jayaram told the Kerala High Court-appointed Kerala Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the rituals were conducted purely for spiritual reasons and to bring prosperity to his home, and that he was unaware of any fraudulent activities allegedly carried out by Potti.

The SIT had subsequently questioned the actor, given him a clean chit, and decided to list him as a witness in the case.

However, the ED, which is independently probing the money trail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has now stepped in.

Jayaram is expected to reiterate before the ED that he knew Potti as a devotee and acquaintance from Chennai, and that gold plates were brought to his home only for pooja.

Whether the agency will accept this explanation remains to be seen.

Sources indicate that Jayaram is likely to be treated as a witness in the ED case as well.

Investigators have revealed that during the construction phase at Sabarimala, Potti allegedly took wooden planks, doors and other sacred objects from the shrine to various locations, conducting poojas and prayers and collecting money by promoting the belief that keeping such objects at home would bring prosperity.

Meanwhile, the ED has issued summons to 12 individuals beyond those named as accused by the SIT, of whom only three are currently on the SIT's accused list.

The probe remains focused on officials so far, with more developments and possible arrests expected in the coming days as the case continues to draw intense public and political attention.

