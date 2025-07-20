'After Kanwar Yatra, posters of miscreants will be put up', CM Yogi warns of action

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a strong warning to those attempting to defame the annual Kanwar Yatra, stating that strict action will be taken against miscreants and vandals.

Talking to reporters in Meerut, he said, “We have CCTV footage of those trying to defame the yatra by indulging in vandalism. Once the Kanwar Yatra concludes peacefully, we will put up posters of these miscreants and take strict action against them.”

CM Yogi’s remarks come amid a spate of incidents captured on social media where some ‘Kanwariyas’ were seen engaging in vandalism -- damaging vehicles, attacking individuals, and creating public nuisance.

The Chief Minister accused certain elements of trying to malign the religious pilgrimage both online and offline using false narratives. He urged every Kanwar Sangh and devotee to take responsibility for the sanctity of the Yatra, saying, “Those who are trying to defame the Kanwar Yatra under the guise of devotees must be identified and kept away. It is our duty not to let them infiltrate this sacred journey.”

Highlighting the significance of Lord Shiva and the peaceful essence of the pilgrimage, CM Yogi reminded devotees of their duty to respect others and maintain cleanliness. “The administration has made all necessary arrangements, but it is also the responsibility of every pilgrim to ensure that no one is troubled, and no place is dirtied during the yatra,” he said, while appealing to Kanwariyas to avoid throwing litter on roads.

“If anyone attempts to take the law into their own hands or desecrate the yatra, the police must be informed immediately. The administration is on high alert,” he added.

The Chief Minister also recalled how the Kanwar Yatra was neglected before 2017 under previous governments. “Today, you have a government that respects your faith. Let’s work together to ensure this sacred event remains peaceful and respected,” he said.

--IANS

sas/dpb