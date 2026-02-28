After Israel attack, concern mounts in Kashmir about safety of locals stranded in Iran

Srinagar, Feb 28 (IANS) As reports of Israeli bombings on Iranian locations poured in on Saturday, Kashmiris are showing grave concern about the safety of local students and others still stranded in Iran.

Both former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah and the present chief minister Omar Abdullah had asked Kashmiri students in Iran earlier this week to take the Indian foreign ministry advisory seriously and pull out of Iran since the airspace was open at that time.

Despite many Kashmiri students having made it to the country while flights were still operational, reports here suggest many are still stranded in Iran. It is not only Kashmiri students who are stranded in Iran, but a good number of local doctors and other members of the Iranian workforce belonging to India are still present in Iran.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, national representative and Pradesh president of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), has called for close coordination with Iranian authorities, university administrations and the Indian embassy in Tehran.

He called for the issuance of clear advisories, activation of dedicated emergency helplines, and readiness of a comprehensive contingency and evacuation plan if the situation deteriorates.

The association reiterated that Indian students and nationals must remain the foremost priority of the Government of India. In its formal appeal, AIMSA urged the External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar to take immediate and proactive measures to safeguard all Indian citizens in the region.

The association has emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of developments and timely communication to prevent panic and ensure clarity among students and their families.

Meanwhile, irrespective of sectarian loyalties, Muslims throughout the Valley have condemned Israeli attacks on Iran and demanded immediate cessation of hostilities.

Kashmir Valley and the Kargil area of Ladakh have a large population of Shia Muslims, who have religious and sectarian affinity with Iran.

Authorities in the Valley are keeping a watch on the situation so that locals exhibit their sentiments over the sensitive issue peacefully and anti-social elements are prevented from exploiting the situation.

