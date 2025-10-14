After Haryana DGP Kapur sent on leave, Om Parkash Singh gets additional charge

Chandigarh, Oct 14 (IANS) Hours after Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave amid the controversy surrounding IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar’s suicide, Om Parkash Singh was given additional charge of the Director General of Police.

The government had sent State DGP Kapur on leave amid the demand of Kumar's family for action against him and other officers for harassing him (Puran Kumar).

A 1992-batch IPS officer, Om Parkash Singh, is presently posted as the Managing Director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula, DGP Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) and Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Madhuban.

“The Governor of Haryana is pleased to assign the additional charge of DGP, Haryana, to Om Prakash Singh, IPS (1992 RR), during the leave period of Shatrujeet Singh Kapur,” stated an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Mishra Singh.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police have registered a first information report (FIR) after taking cognisance of a “final note” left behind by IPS officer Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 7.

The FIR came hours after Puran Kumar’s wife and senior IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar sought Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s intervention to ensure the registration of an FIR and suspension and arrest of those named in the “final note” by her husband.

Puran Kumar’s wife is yet to give consent for the autopsy of her husband’s body, saying “powerful, high-ranking officials of Haryana are involved in the case”.

Eight days after the suicide, the body is lying in a mortuary. Stalemate continues between Puran Kumar’s wife and the state government over the demand for the arrest of DGP Kapur and the ousted Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

Describing the death as very heartbreaking, State Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda said, “Our only demand is that the guilty be punished. Delivering justice is the responsibility of the government. The government should not deviate from its responsibility.”

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the report of the Chandigarh Police in the suicide case.

As per the police report, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted, and the probe is currently in progress.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the report, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi directed the Chandigarh Police officials to proceed in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict in Lalita Kumari vs. State of Uttar Pradesh.

Garhi instructed them to take immediate action and arrest the 14 individuals named in the suicide note of the deceased officer. He further pointed out that the report submitted did not include a copy of the first information report (FIR), leaving it unclear whether an FIR has been registered against the 14 officials mentioned in the suicide note.

