After deportation from US, NIA arrests Anmol Bishnoi

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Anmol Bishnoi, the brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, on his deportation from the US to India.

Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to the NIA, "Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period."

"Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground," the NIA said in its press note.

Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives.

"He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters," the NIA said.

NIA continues to investigate the case RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI (terror-gangster conspiracy case led by Lawrence Bishnoi), as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels.

It is worth noting here that Anmol Bishnoi faces several criminal cases, including the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai last year in October.

Similarly, he also faces a criminal case for the firing outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra home last year in April.

His role in the killing of Punjabi rapper Siddu Moosewala remains one of the most significant cases against him.

