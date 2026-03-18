After Bordoloi’s exit, Gaurav Gogoi could be next to quit Congress: Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) After Assam Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi quit the Congress and joined the BJP, Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Jharkhand, on Wednesday said that one should not be surprised if more Congress leaders resign from the party in the coming days. He hinted that even Gaurav Gogoi could step down in the future.

Read More

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Dubey questioned the current state of the Congress. “Is there anything left in Congress? Yesterday, as you saw, Congress members did not take their seats, did not engage, and did not even protest; the party has neither the strength nor the capability to debate effectively,” he said.

He added that after an understanding was reached with the Speaker to maintain decorum, the absence of Congress members was noticeable. “Have you seen any member on the Congress benches? The party is nearing its end. Today, Pradyut Bordoloi has left, and if Gaurav Gogoi resigns in the future, it will not be a big surprise,” Dubey remarked.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also criticised the Congress, claiming that the party is fragmenting. “The Congress is breaking into pieces. No one has faith in Rahul Gandhi anymore. Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi and party vice president Navajyoti have both resigned, citing lack of coordination, communication, and consideration,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi echoed similar sentiments, stating that the Congress leadership has failed to manage its internal affairs. “You are unable to manage your own house, protect your limited resources, or earn the trust of your members,” he said.

Bordoloi, who was a minister in Assam during the Congress regime, joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia.

Pradyut Bordoloi said he was “deeply hurt” and “left with no option” but to resign from the Indian National Congress, alleging repeated humiliation and a lack of a conducive environment within the party’s Assam unit.

Speaking to reporters here, Bordoloi said the decision was painful but inevitable. “I am saddened to take this step, but I had no option left. I was mentally hurt and internally exhausted,” he said, indicating that issues within the party had been building up for some time.

The veteran leader claimed that several senior Congress figures had “insulted” him on multiple occasions, leading to a sense of alienation.

“I have dedicated my entire life to the Congress, but today I feel completely alone. I waited for hours to meet K.C. Venugopal, but I was not allowed a meeting,” he said, underlining the emotional toll of his exit.

--IANS

jk/skp