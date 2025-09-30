After Assembly ruckus, Kerala Police on lookout for BJP worker who issued death threat to Rahul Gandhi

Thrissur, Sep 30 (IANS) Hours after the Congress-led UDF slammed the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government on the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday for not taking appropriate steps against a BJP worker who allegedly issued a death threat to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the Kerala Police got going and began a search for the man who had made the threatening remarks.

Kerala Police launched a search for BJP worker Pintu Mahadevan who according to the Congress party issued a death threat against LoP Rahul Gandhi, during a private television debate.

The Peramangalam Police registered a case against Pintu Mahadevan based on a complaint filed by KSU District President Gokul Guruvayoor.

Pintu Mahadevan reportedly declared during a private television debate that “a bullet would pierce Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s chest.”

The police subsequently raided the residences of BJP Thrissur district office-bearers, including BJP State Committee member Surendran and his brother Gopi, in connection with the case.

Pintu Mahadevan has been booked under Sections relating to issuing death threats, incitement to violence, and promoting communal hatred.

The Congress has strongly condemned the remarks, holding both the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh accountable for the incident.

Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding immediate action against Pintu Mahadevan.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera criticised the threat, saying it reflected the BJP’s mindset and frustration over its ideological defeat.

“This is nothing but a conspiracy to suppress the voices of the marginalised,” Khera alleged.

In a decisive move, the KPCC media cell instructed party representatives not to participate in television debates where Pintu Mahadevan is present until further notice.

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged protests in front of Pintu Mahadevan’s residence.

Police had erected barricades to control the demonstrators, but tensions escalated when the protesters attempted to push them down. In response, the police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd that had gathered there.

