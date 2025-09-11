After accusing Pawan Khera of holding dual voter IDs, BJP claims misuse of Form 6

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera, accusing him of committing electoral malpractice by holding two voter identity cards, even as the Congress maintained that Khera had followed due process while shifting constituencies.

Reacting to media reports of the Election Commission’s show-cause notice to Khera, Malviya alleged that the senior Congress spokesperson had ‘fraudulently’ applied for a fresh EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) instead of merely updating his address.

“So, Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Pawan Khera’s own lawyer admits that he filled Form 6 toshift his name from New Delhi (40) to Jangpura (41). But here’s the catch: Form 6 is meant only for new voters who have never registered before. Form 8 is the correct form for change of address or shifting of constituency,” Malviya wrote on X.

He further charged that Khera “applied for a fresh EPIC number while retaining his earlier one—effectively keeping two votes—a blatant violation of election law.”

Meanwhile, Congress has contested the BJP's charge. Senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi claimed that Khera had disclosed his prior registration when he shifted residence in 2017 and duly submitted Form 6 in compliance with Rule 13 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

He further claimed that the EC had placed Khera’s personal details in the public domain before even conducting an enquiry into its own records.

Malviya, however, linked the issue to Congress’s broader campaign against the EC, calling Khera “the man shouting the loudest about vote theft while himself guilty of malpractice.” He further alleged that the “Congress ecosystem is filled with such Vote Chors,” claiming even Sonia Gandhi had been listed twice as a voter before acquiring Indian citizenship.

“The truth is out: Those accusing others of fraud are the biggest fraudsters themselves,” Malviya asserted, urging the Election Commission to take strict action.

--IANS

sas/mr