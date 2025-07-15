After 3 days in Dubai, CM Mohan Yadav to visit Spain tomorrow

Bhopal, July 15 (IANS) After attending a series of meetings with industrialists in Dubai for the last three days, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be on an official visit to Spain from July 16 to 19.

During his visit, he will address the ‘Invest in Madhya Pradesh’ business forum in Madrid and participate in high-level meetings related to industry, tourism, sports, culture and film production. "The Chief Minister will depart on Tuesday from Dubai and reach Madrid, the capital of Spain, late at night," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

As per the schedule, on the first day of the visit on July 16, the CM will begin with a courtesy call by India’s Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K. Patnaik. After that, Chief Minister Yadav will participate as the chief guest in the ‘Invest in Madhya Pradesh’ Business Forum.

During the session, senior officials will give presentations on tourism, industrial policy and investment, IT and infrastructure sectors. The Business Forum will commence with a welcome address by Ilayaraja T, Secretary to the Government of Madhya Pradesh and Secretary to the Chief Minister. The President of the Spain-India Council Foundation, Juan Ignacio Entrecanales, will also address the forum.

The Chief Minister will provide detailed insights to the participating industrialists about investment opportunities across various sectors in Madhya Pradesh. During the networking lunch, he will interact with prominent Spanish industrialists and representatives of different organisations.

He will also attend a presentation by the renowned sports infrastructure design and consulting firm ‘Populous’, delivered by Jorge Betancourt. The session will focus on the development of modern sports infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. Later, the President of the Spain Film Commission will meet with the Chief Minister to discuss international-level film shooting and collaboration opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav will also visit the world-famous Prado Museum. Subsequently, the Chief Minister will interact with representatives of the Indian business community based in Spain and attend a special dinner event to be organised in Madrid in the evening.

Notably, Chief Minister Yadav is on a week-long foreign tour from July 13-20. This visit is part of efforts to attract investment in Madhya Pradesh and strengthen trade ties.

"During my visit to Dubai between July 13 and 15, I had business meetings... I am grateful to all the investors, members of the Indian community, government officials here, and our Consul General of India. The PM has recognised the power of Dubai. Since 2015, he has worked to open a new door for business globally through Dubai. On behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government, we designed this Vikas Yatra with the feeling that it would become a strong foundation," CM Yadav wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

--IANS

pd/uk