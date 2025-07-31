After 2008 Mumbai attacks, then Home Minister spoke in RS: Nadda slams Oppn for walkout during HM Shah's reply

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Leader of the Rajya Sabha and BJP president J.P. Nadda on Thursday criticised the Opposition for staging a walkout during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the debate on Operation Sindoor.

He made this point just before the Upper House was adjourned for the second time during the day. Earlier, it was adjourned till noon when the House assembled at 11 a.m. and the Opposition created an uproar.

Amid continued sloganeering by Opposition members, Nadda drew attention to parliamentary precedents. He recalled the UPA-era proceedings when the then Home Minister gave a speech in Rajya Sabha during a discussion on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and called out the Opposition's "double standards".

"Yesterday, after a long discussion on Operation Sindoor, some of the Opposition parties staged a walkout when the Home Minister commenced his speech. I draw the attention of the House to the time in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai, 2008. It is a matter of record that discussions took place in both Houses on the statement made on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs," he said.

He pointed out that during that time, the replies in the Lok Sabha were given by the then Home Minister and Prime Minister, while in the Rajya Sabha, the then Home Minister responded.

"It was made clear during the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) meeting that it is the prerogative of the government to decide which Minister should speak and reply to the discussion in the House," Nadda said.

Accusing the Opposition of hypocrisy, Nadda said, "The Opposition parties had demanded a discussion to elicit information from the government on Operation Sindoor. However, when the opportunity came, they chose to walk out without listening to the Home Minister."

He added that the demand of the Opposition was "misplaced" and exposed a "double standard".

The House was eventually adjourned again till 2:00 p.m. due to continued sloganeering.

The Opposition had staged a walkout on Wednesday, insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to the debate on Operation Sindoor.

--IANS

sd/dpb