Actress assault case: Kerala Police likely to register case over video revealing survivor's identity

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 17 (IANS) Kerala Police are likely to register a case in connection with the circulation of a video on social media that allegedly revealed the identity of the survivor in the 2017 actress assault case.

The move follows a complaint submitted by the survivor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking action against those responsible for sharing the video.

The survivor met the Chief Minister at Cliff House on Tuesday and raised concerns about renewed harassment and online abuse triggered by the video.

She also sought immediate intervention to prevent further circulation of content that violates her privacy.

Sources said the police are examining the complaint and the legal provisions applicable in cases involving disclosure of a sexual assault survivor’s identity.

The video was posted by Martin Antony, who was convicted in the case and sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

In the video, Antony claims that actor Dileep had no role in the crime and alleges that the case was fabricated as part of a conspiracy.

The video surfaced close to the trial court verdict, acquitting Dileep and the other accused, drawing sharp criticism.

During the meeting, the survivor was assured by the Chief Minister that the state government would file an appeal against the trial court verdict acquitting Dileep and others.

The case details and the verdict were discussed at length, and the Chief Minister conveyed that the government stood firmly with the survivor.

She also expressed her dissatisfaction and concerns regarding the judgment and said she would continue her legal battle until justice is delivered.

In the video that was released on social media, Antony makes a series of allegations, including claims that the incident never occurred and that there was a conspiracy involving several film personalities.

These allegations, officials noted, were examined during the trial and rejected by the court.

The survivor has dismissed the contents of the video as false and misleading.

Legal experts pointed out that revealing the identity of a sexual assault survivor is a punishable offence under the law, irrespective of the identity or status of the person making such disclosures.

Police sources said further action would be taken after a preliminary examination of the complaint and digital evidence.

--IANS

sg/vd