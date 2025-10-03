Actor Jayaram speaks on Sabarimala gold plating row

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (IANS) The ongoing Sabarimala gold-plating controversy has taken a fresh turn with popular Malayalam actor Jayaram’s name surfacing in connection with a ritual led by Unnikrishnan Potti, one of the key sponsors of the temple’s restoration works.

Videos from 2019 recently went viral, showing a puja linked to the project.

“The ceremony was not at my house. It happened in Chennai. I went only because Unnikrishnan Potti invited me. I know him but we do not interact on a daily basis but with regards to Sabarimala temple, we speak,” said Jayaram.

The actor further revealed that he had invited veteran artist Veeramani to the event, describing his own presence as a matter of faith rather than involvement.

“I considered it a blessing to be part of the occasion. I was not aware of any fundraising linked to it, nor did I notice such activities,” he added.

The event, promoted as connected to the sacred 'Sreekovil door' of Sabarimala, had attracted several well-known personalities, adding to the controversy when the footage resurfaced.

“Of course, I will say what I know, if I am called to testify on this,” added Jayaram.

Incidentally Potti has been summoned by the Vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the agency that runs the affairs of the famed Sabarimala temple.

Potti who is now in the state capital city has been asked to appear before the TDB-Vigilance on Saturday and he is expected to do so.

Meanwhile the Congress-led UDF have started going hammer and tongs and have already demanded a CBI probe into the present row.

On Friday, the BJP broke its silence and its veteran leader and former Minister of State, V. Muraleedharan, said the Left government has allowed Sabarimala to be used as a tool for looting, as is seen on what happened to the gold plating works by handing it over to ‘someone’.

“We wish to know who gave the right to hand over portions of the temple to this person. The Pinarayi Vijayan government has to come clean on this,” said Muraleedharan.

