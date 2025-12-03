Activist Rahul Easwar remanded to two-day police custody in social media abuse case

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (IANS) Activist Rahul Easwar, arrested in connection with the alleged online harassment of the young woman who filed a complaint against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, was on Wednesday remanded to two days of police custody.

The Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court permitted the police to keep him in custody until 5 p.m. on Friday, after hearing arguments from both sides. The prosecution informed the court that custodial interrogation was essential to probe whether there was a wider conspiracy behind the online attacks targeting the complainant.

The police also sought permission to conduct a detailed search of Easwar’s office premises as part of the investigation.

Easwar, who had been lodged in the Poojappura Central Jail since he was arrested last week under judicial remand, launched a hunger strike inside the prison to protest his arrest. On Wednesday morning, he was provided medical care after he experienced fatigue and dehydration, and was administered intravenous fluids.

Jail authorities said his health condition had weakened due to his refusal to take food or water. Easwar has repeatedly maintained that his arrest is unlawful and that no offence warranting non-bailable charges has been committed.

His counsel argued in court that at no point had the activist revealed the complainant’s name or shared any personal details on social media. The defence contends that the charges are politically motivated and that the arrest violates procedural safeguards.

The activist’s bail plea will come up for a detailed hearing on Saturday before the Sessions Court. His lawyers are expected to reiterate that the case lacks legal merit and that his continued detention serves no investigative purpose.

Meanwhile, police officers say additional custodial questioning is necessary to verify digital evidence and identify possible collaborators in the online campaign against the complainant.

Easwar’s arrest and subsequent hunger strike have generated considerable public debate, particularly against the backdrop of the political sensitivity surrounding the original complaint against MLA Rahul. Over the years, Easwar has been a sought-after commentator on national television, especially on social issues and controversies related to the Sabarimala temple.

