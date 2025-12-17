Abhishek Banerjee meets Trinamool MPs, issues 'three-point directive'

Kolkata, Dec 17 (IANS) Trinamool Congress All-India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday reminded the party's Members of Parliament in Delhi about the party's "code of conduct" and issued a three-point directive along with a warning, a party insider said.

Banerjee held a meeting with Trinamool's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs on Wednesday.

A Trinamool Congress source said that during the meeting, he flagged certain internal issues within the parliamentary party and the conduct of some MPs, while emphasising the need to improve coordination.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, Abhishek Banerjee conveyed three clear messages during the meeting.

The source said Abhishek told the MPs that the “atmosphere” in Delhi was not conducive and that, after the winter session of Parliament ends, they should return to their constituencies and focus on party work or organisational activities. Reminding them of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, he asked the MPs to concentrate on strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

According to internal party sources, there had been some talk in Delhi about night parties involving several Trinamool MPs.

The Diamond Harbour MP could not attend the winter session of Parliament as he was out of the country for a few days. A section of the Trinamool Congress believes that some coordination problems had recently arisen within the parliamentary party.

This was also cited as the reason for Wednesday's meeting.

During the meeting, the Trinamool Congress General Secretary's second instruction to the MPs was that, under no circumstances, should any MP meet a central minister without informing the party.

According to a party source, recently some Trinamool MPs were accused of meeting several central ministers, including the Railway Minister, without keeping the party leadership informed.

This prompted Abhishek's instruction. He further advised the MPs to remain vigilant, stating that the BJP could use even minor issues as campaign material ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to sources, after the meeting concluded, Abhishek Banerjee held a separate discussion with Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh.

--IANS

sch/pgh