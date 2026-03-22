AAP to contest Gujarat local polls without alliance, first candidate list soon: Isudan Gadhvi

Ahmedabad, March 22 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the upcoming local self-government elections in Gujarat without any alliance and is set to announce its first list of candidates shortly, the party’s state president Isudan Gadhvi said on Sunday.

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Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Gadhvi said the party has decided to go it alone, emphasising that AAP follows its own electoral strategy.

“AAP will not form any alliance in the local elections. We move forward with our own strategy and will be among the first to announce our candidates,” he said.

He added that meetings of the party’s screening committee have been held over the past three days, during which discussions took place with the top leadership.

The first list of candidates is expected to be released soon, while deliberations for a second list are also underway.

“We will also finalise the second list during the Gujarat visit of Arvind Kejriwal, and it will be announced by March 28–29,” Gadhvi said.

The selection process, he said, has involved applications from prospective candidates, marking what he described as an open approach aimed at giving opportunities to ordinary citizens.

The party’s preparations come alongside a planned visit by its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to Gujarat from March 24 to 27.

During the visit, both leaders are scheduled to address public meetings across Saurashtra and tribal regions.

According to Gadhvi, “Vijay Vishwas Sabha” programmes focusing on farmers’ issues will be held in Amreli on March 25 and Jamnagar on March 26, where Kejriwal is expected to raise concerns related to the farming community.

On March 27, Kejriwal and Mann will attend a large public gathering in Dahod, addressing issues concerning tribal communities.

Gadhvi said the issues to be raised during the visit would focus on the poor, deprived and marginalised sections, including tribal groups.

"Discussions with Kejriwal and Mann would also cover the party’s candidate selection process and broader election strategy," he added.

The party is also expected to deliberate on the forthcoming by-election to the Umreth Assembly seat during the leadership meetings, Gadhvi said, indicating that a decision on the matter would be taken soon.

--IANS

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