AAP ruined Punjab, not fulfilling constitutional duties, says BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and its national leadership, asserting that the party has ruined the state and has failed to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities.

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Saraogi said the current situation in Punjab and the earlier tenure of the AAP government in Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal were “concerning”, alleging widespread corruption and criminal networks. “During their tenure, the entire Delhi was looted,” he said, adding, “As for Punjab today, drug networks are active, corruption is at its peak, and Arvind Kejriwal is not fulfilling any constitutional responsibilities…”

His remarks came amid growing political turmoil in Punjab following the tragic suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a District Manager of the Warehouse Corporation in Amritsar. Randhawa’s death has ignited accusations and counter-accusations among parties, centring on allegations that he was allegedly tortured by AAP MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also weighed in, echoing criticism of AAP. “The Aam Aadmi Party is a group of corrupt individuals. The party has already ruined Punjab. Corruption is so widespread within the party that even officials there are committing suicide…,” he told IANS, linking the rising allegations of corruption to the broader political narrative.

The controversy intensified after Bhullar, who had been serving as the state Transport Minister, resigned amid pressure from opposition parties demanding action in connection with Randhawa’s suicide. Former Punjab Chief Minister and Charanjit Singh Channi has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the suicide, asserting that inquiries must extend beyond state mechanisms due to the serious nature of the allegations.

Responding to the crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accepted Bhullar’s resignation and instructed the Chief Secretary to carry out an impartial investigation. The Chief Minister’s Office released a statement saying that Mann has “asserted that no negligence of any kind will be tolerated,” and that a thorough inquiry would be ensured.

The political uproar reflects deepening tensions in the state as opposition parties continue to press for accountability over Randhawa’s death, even as the government insists on an unbiased and transparent investigation into the matter.

--IANS

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