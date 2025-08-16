AAP MP seeks EAM Jaishankar’s intervention on Indians stranded in Spain

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Singh Kang, has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking his intervention in resolving the crisis faced by thousands of Indian nationals stranded in Spain due to systemic delays in passport renewal and re-issuance at the Indian Consulate.

In his letter, Kang highlighted that routine matters such as damaged, lost, or expired passports have escalated into a humanitarian emergency, leaving countless citizens, including many from Punjab, stranded for over six months. These individuals, he stressed, are being deprived of their fundamental right to mobility and reunion with their families.

“The viral spread of poignant videos showing desperate applicants at the Consulate’s doors captures their anguish and highlights the scale of suffering. Some of those affected face grave medical conditions requiring urgent treatment, while others are battling heart-wrenching family emergencies,” Kang wrote on X.

The AAP MP cautioned that the persistent bottlenecks in passport processing not only inflict unbearable hardships on citizens abroad but also undermine India’s reputation as a compassionate and efficient guardian of its global diaspora.

He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to direct the Consulate in Spain to overhaul its processes, prioritise pending cases, and ensure swift passport services. Kang further appealed, “I strongly request @DrSJaishankar Ji’s urgent intervention as thousands of Indians, including many from Punjab, have been stranded in Spain for the last six months due to severe delays in passport renewal and re-issuance at our Consulate.

“Many face critical medical needs or family tragedies, yet remain in limbo. A viral video captures their anguish, swift and decisive clearance of all pending cases is essential to end their suffering, uphold their dignity, and reunite them with their families.”

Kang assured the ministry of his full cooperation in bridging connections with those impacted and providing further details as needed.

He expressed confidence that swift action from the government would ease the burden of affected individuals, reaffirm India’s commitment to responsive governance, and safeguard the dignity and well-being of its citizens abroad.

