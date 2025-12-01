AAP insulting Bihar voters by portraying them as free-loaders: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Monday that it is unfortunate that AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh, along with the Congress, are criticising the Election Commission and defaming Bihar voters by portraying them as free-loaders.

The Delhi unit President said that by alleging that the BJP arranged a special train for Bihar voters and took their votes by giving free tickets and money, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has insulted the voters of the state and labelled them as free-loaders.

He said that till now, like other Opposition parties, AAP leaders claimed that Election Commission officials were preparing voter lists in the BJP’s favour, but today it has insulted the Bihar voters.

The Delhi BJP President said that AAP leaders have merely used Bihar as a pretext for their statements.

In reality, they are pushing Mamata Banerjee’s anti-SIR agenda, and are afraid of the possible removal of Rohingya, Bangladeshi, and other illegal voters from Delhi’s voter list, he said.

In another development, Delhi BJP spokesperson criticised attempts to give a communal colour to demolition action by civic agencies in Karol Bagh.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued a clarification regarding the joint demolition drive undertaken recently by the Karol Bagh Zone, along with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), at DB Gupta Road and the surrounding green belt areas.

The MCD stated that the exercise was a joint initiative by DDA and MCD, aimed solely at removing dangerous and dilapidated structures in the designated green belt that posed a risk to public safety.

No religious structure, including the Mandir Dargah Baba Shri Peer Ratan Nath Ji Maharaj, was touched or affected during the operation.

The MCD informed that all concerned occupants were duly served notices before the action, two units by MCD and one unit by DDA, advising them to vacate the unsafe structures. These structures had already been declared hazardous following a technical assessment, said the Delhi BJP in a statement.

It was also clarified that the occupants had previously been relocated by DDA, and the individuals presently encroaching upon these unsafe structures were either unwilling to shift or had not completed the requisite relocation formalities with DDA.

The Municipal Corporation reaffirmed that the action was taken strictly in the interest of public safety and in accordance with due process.

--IANS

rch/dan