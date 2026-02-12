AAP govt misleading Punjab on India-US pact: BJP

Ludhiana, Feb 12 (IANS) Punjab unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state of deliberately misleading farmers and stakeholders associated with the dairy sector in Punjab.

Baliawal clarified that sensitive agricultural and dairy products have been kept under full protection in the agreement and have been excluded from any provisions that could adversely affect Punjab’s interests.

He also presented before the media the Joint Press Statement related to the India-US agreement.

He questioned state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, stating that if the agreement is genuinely harmful to farmers and industry, then why have AAP minister Sanjeev Arora and Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta publicly praised the same agreement.

Baliawal alleged that the opposition is spreading false propaganda by claiming that the proposed trade agreement would severely damage Punjab’s agriculture and dairy sectors, whereas, according to him, state’s core interests have been fully safeguarded under the agreement.

He further stated that the AAP government is creating unnecessary fear and confusion among the public without presenting any official documents to substantiate its claims.

He challenged the state government to make public any document that demonstrates potential losses to Punjab’s farming, dairy sector, or industry due to the agreement.

He assured that the interests of farmers and dairy producers would not be compromised under any circumstances in the future. He added that the agreement is expected to open new avenues for investment, boost exports, and enhance farmers’ income.

On this occasion, district BJP President Rajneesh Dhiman, District Vice/President Naval Jain, Press Secretary Satish Kumar, Social Media Secretary Rajan Pandhe, spokesperson Surinder Kaushal, Saurav Kapoor, and other party office bearers were present.

