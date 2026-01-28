'A huge loss': Gujarat leaders express grief over Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash

Gandhinagar/Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Political leaders across Gujarat, on Wednesday, expressed deep sorrow over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was among the five people killed in a chartered aircraft crash near Baramati.

Read More

The incident occurred when a Bombardier Learjet 45, operating a chartered flight from Mumbai to Baramati, crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport.

Aviation authorities said the aircraft caught fire on impact, leaving no survivors among the five occupants onboard.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has initiated a formal probe to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Officials said further details would be shared after preliminary findings become available.

The Gujarat government conveyed its condolences during a Cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat government Spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani described Ajit Pawar's death as a profound loss, saying, "He (Ajit Pawar) was a successful and widely respected leader whose contributions to public life would be remembered. The state government stood with Pawar's family and would extend all possible assistance."

Gujarat and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat paid tribute to Ajit Pawar at a condolence meeting held at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, where a two-minute silence was observed.

Calling the news "extremely distressing", the Governor said Ajit Pawar was a dedicated and hardworking mass leader with deep grassroots connection and a lasting legacy of service to Maharashtra.

He also expressed condolences to the families of all those who died in the accident.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the incident had caused profound grief and termed the news of Ajit Pawar's death "heart-breaking".

He extended condolences to the bereaved family and supporters, praying for strength for them in this difficult time.

Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat AAP President Isudan Gadhvi and Congress Spokesperson Manish Doshi also expressed condolences, describing Ajit Pawar's death as a major loss to public life and to the people of Maharashtra and the country.

Officials said further information on the air crash would be released after preliminary findings from the investigation are available.

--IANS

mys/khz