97 Covid deaths: Delhi CM slams previous AAP govt for under-reporting pandemic fatalities

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fudged figures and under-reported deaths during the pandemic by claiming that only 97 patients died in the city due to Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, she said, “We all know that thousands of people were afflicted during the pandemic, but the Delhi government recorded only 97 deaths, whereas we know there were long waiting queues outside all crematoriums.”

She said the anomaly of under-reporting of Covid deaths by the AAP government came to light when the BJP government started processing files dealing with compensation to be given to families of people who lost their lives in Covid.

She said the goal of the Delhi government is to build an inclusive healthcare system where every citizen has easy access to modern, high-quality, and affordable treatment.

“Our government is working in mission mode to ensure that no citizen in Delhi is deprived of treatment,” she claimed.

Earlier, she hit out at the AAP government’s self-proclaimed world-class health model.

"If we look at the availability of beds in Delhi, the ratio is 0.42 — that means not even one bed is available per person through the government system. And if I combine everything, central government, Delhi government and the private sector, the total comes to just 0.5, i.e., half a bed per 1,000 persons," she said, adding that the WHO suggests two beds per 1,000 people.

Stressing the need to heal the healers, she said, "The central theme for this year's Doctors’ Day, as given by the Centre, is 'Behind the Mask, Who Will Heal the Healer.' That’s an important thought.”

“Until doctors are given a proper working atmosphere, provided with technical assistance, supported by adequate staff, nurses and paramedical personnel in hospitals, how can they be expected to function effectively?" she said, pointing to the pressure of lakhs of OPD patients on government hospitals.

The Chief Minister also greeted the doctors and said, “I would like to offer you heartfelt congratulations, respect, best wishes and gratitude. Because when it comes to the services you provide, we may not be able to offer much in return, but we can certainly give you a heartfelt and loving thank you.”

She said doctors in the government sector need to be credited for showing empathy towards patients.

“Doctors in our government hospital are highly qualified and sensitive and dedicated enough to continue working even in adverse conditions,” she said.

She also took to the social media platform X to pay tribute to doctors and wrote, “On the occasion of #NationalDoctorsDay, doctors who have provided outstanding service in the medical field were honoured today at the Delhi Secretariat.”

“The guidance and participation of our experienced and dedicated doctors are playing a crucial role in making healthcare services in the capital more robust, people-centric, and effective,” she said.

Tuesday’s event was not only a symbol of honour but also proof of steps toward a healthier future for Delhi, she said.

--IANS

rch/dan