90-year-old folk artist from Bihar gets Padma Shri Award for contribution to traditional music

Bhojpur, Jan 26 (IANS) Bharat Singh Bharti, a 90-year-old folk artist from Bihar’s Bhojpur region, will be conferred with the Padma Shri Award 2026 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to traditional music.

Expressing happiness after being named for the prestigious honour, Bharat Singh Bharti told IANS, “I am feeling very happy. The process adopted by the government is very good, and it will provide artists with greater opportunities to move forward.”

He further said that the responsibilities entrusted by the government are being carried out with dedication.

“The responsibilities assigned by the government are being fulfilled very well by artists according to their abilities and reputation. Everyone is working with great sincerity,” he added.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the veteran folk artist said, “The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very progressive and beneficial for society. It is a positive and dignified approach to strengthening society. Through this vision, our society will improve and move forward with multidimensional development. I greatly appreciate this approach and hope that the Prime Minister’s dream is realised.”

The list of Padma Awards recipients for 2026 was announced on Sunday as the country prepares to celebrate Republic Day 2026. This year, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards.

Maharashtra has the highest number of awardees this year with 15 recipients, followed by Tamil Nadu with 13, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal with 11 each, and Kerala with eight awardees.

The Padma Shri list for 2026 includes a diverse mix of nationally recognised personalities and grassroots contributors from across the country. The awardees represent various fields such as sports, arts, science, medicine and social work.

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has been awarded the Padma Shri, along with women’s hockey player Savita Punia and women’s national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar.

The list also includes individuals who have worked tirelessly at the grassroots level for decades, many of them belonging to marginalised communities, including Dalit and backward sections, primitive tribes, and people from remote and difficult terrains.

This year’s list reflects a strong focus on individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving Divyangjan, women, children, Dalits and tribal communities, while also promoting education, healthcare, sanitation, sustainability and livelihood opportunities.

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours in the country and are conferred annually in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

