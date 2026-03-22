90 flights scheduled to operate from UAE to India on Sunday

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Around 90 flights are expected to operate on Sunday from the UAE to India, while flights also continue to operate from Saudi Arabia and Oman to the country, according to a government statement.

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With the partial reopening of airspace, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 9–10 non-scheduled commercial flights to India as well on Sunday, the statement said.

Kuwait airspace remains closed, while Jazeera Airways has started flight operations to various destinations in India from Al Qaisumah Airport (AQI) in Saudi Arabia. Besides, Bahrain airspace remains closed while Gulf Air continues to operate special non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport of Saudi Arabia to India, it added.

In view of flight restrictions from Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq, travel of Indian nationals is being facilitated via Saudi Arabia, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Sunday that it continues to closely monitor shipping movements, port operations, and the safety of Indian seafarers, while ensuring continuity of maritime trade amid the Middle East conflict.

Over 547 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated, including 13 in the past 24 hours, the statement said.

All Indian seafarers in the Middle East region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours. The 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf. The Directorate General of Shipping is monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions.

DG Shipping Control Room is operational 24x7, having handled 3,730 calls and 7,058 emails so far, including 60 calls and 129 emails in the last 24 hours, the statement said.

Port operations across India remain normal with no congestion, and State Maritime Boards have also confirmed smooth functioning.

The Shipping Ministry continues close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian Missions and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted operations. Indian Missions remain in touch with the community, providing assistance and issuing advisories, the Ministry informed.

The MEA also said that it continues to monitor the developments in the Gulf and West Asia region closely, with safety, security and welfare of the Indian community as the highest priority; a dedicated 24x7 control room remains operational, with regular coordination with States and UTs.

Missions and Posts across the region are functioning round the clock, operating helplines, maintaining contact with Indian community organisations, issuing advisories, engaging with local governments, and assisting seafarers, students, stranded nationals and short-term visitors.

Since 28 February, over 3,50,000 passengers have returned from the region to India. Six Indian nationals have lost their lives, and one remains missing; Missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in touch with the authorities concerned regarding the missing Indian national and for early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals, the statement added.

--IANS

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