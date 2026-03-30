706 Maoists neutralised, over 2,200 arrested as crackdown intensifies: HM Shah in LS

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted in the Lok Sabha that the government is on track to make India completely free from Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by the March 31, 2026 deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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During a discussion on “Naxal-Free India”, HM Shah highlighted significant operational success against LWE. He stated that “706 Maoists have been neutralised, 2,218 arrested, and 4,839 have surrendered” in recent years.

HM Shah sharply criticised those who propagate what he termed a false narrative among innocent tribal communities.

“They claim they are fighting for the rights and justice of tribals, but in reality, they are spreading their violent ideology and have no faith in democracy or development,” he said.

The Union Minister highlighted the transformation in Bastar, once a Maoist stronghold.

“Today, Naxalism is almost finished in Bastar (Chhattisgarh). Schools and ration shops are being opened in every village, 5 kg foodgrains are being distributed regularly, Aadhaar cards are being made, and basic facilities are reaching the people,” HM Shah said.

He questioned why these developmental benefits were denied to the people of Bastar for decades despite Congress ruling the country for nearly 60 of the 75 years since Independence.

"After 2014, when PM Modi came to power, every poor person got a house, gas connection, drinking water, insurance cover and foodgrains. Why were the people of Bastar deprived? It was because of red terror," he added.

HM Shah made it clear that the government has zero tolerance for those who reject the constitutional system and take up arms.

“Anyone who picks up the gun will have to pay the price,” he warned, while urging remaining Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream, promising rehabilitation.

He blamed previous governments, particularly the Congress, for failing to deliver development to tribal areas, which allowed Maoists to exploit the vacuum and mislead innocent tribals.

The debate in Parliament comes just a day before the government’s self-imposed deadline of March 31, 2026, to eradicate LWE from the country.

HM Shah reiterated the government's firm resolve to end the decades-old menace through a combination of strong security operations and accelerated development in affected regions.

--IANS

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