70 teams acting against LPG hoarding, black marketing: Delhi Minister​

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Responding to the directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Delhi government has doubled commercial LPG cylinder allocation in the National Capital Territory from 1,800 to 4,500 cylinders (19 kg equivalent) per day, Minister for Food & Supplies Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday, adding that 70 teams are acting against hoarders.​

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This enhanced supply, effective immediately, covers critical sectors such as essential services, hotels, industries, and migrant labourers, building on the previous policy to meet demand without disruption, he said.​

“We thank the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji for this timely increase to 50 per cent allocation. Thanks to his proactive support, Delhiites will face no hurdles in commercial LPG supply,” the Minister stated.​

The revised policy divides commercial LPG distribution into 7 priority categories with specific daily quotas out of the total 4,500 cylinders (19 kg equivalent): Category 1 Essential Services (educational/health institutions, bus stands, railways, airports) gets 225 cylinders (5 per cent); Category 2 Government Institutions, PSUs, industrial canteens, community kitchens also 225 cylinders (5 per cent); Category 3 Hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing, dairies receives the largest share of 3,375 cylinders (75 per cent); Category 4 Caterers and banquets 225 cylinders (5 per cent); Category 5 Industrial units (dry-cleaning, packing, pharma) 45 cylinders (1per cent); Category 6 Sports facilities, stadiums, others 225 cylinders (5 per cent); and Category 7 Migrant Labourers (5 kg cylinders) 684 cylinders equivalent (4 per cent) as protected social allocation.​

Supply follows central guidelines: based on average consumption over the preceding three months, prioritising critical users.​

To curb hoarding and black marketing, 70 joint teams from the Weights & Measures and Food Supplies Departments are conducting surveys across the state. Those found involved are facing stern action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, LPG Distribution Order, 2000, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2024.​

“The situation is fully under control. Supplies are normal, flowing smoothly through OMCs. It is my request to people of Delhi to not believe or spread baseless rumours,” assured Sirsa.​

“Our department is in constant coordination with suppliers and IGL, which submits weekly PNG progress reports. Consumers will face no issues. Central guidelines are being strictly adhered to for fairness and transparency,” he said.​

Sirsa emphasised, “Under CM Rekha Gupta’s guidance, the Delhi government is ensuring uninterrupted commercial LPG. We are committed to serving every sector reliably, from essential services to migrant workers and commercial establishments.”​

--IANS

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