6,75,000 Undocumented Indian Immigrants in US, Says Owaisi Amid Deportation Row

New Delhi: Amid an uproar over the deportation of Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said according to a report there are still 6,75,000 Indian immigrants in the United States and 18,000 people are on the final list.

"According to the Pew Research 2022 report, there are still 6,75,000 undocumented Indian immigrants in the USA, and 18,000 people are still on the final list. When all these people return, it will impact remittances as well. The government must also address what it will do for them," Owaisi told media.

"BJP leaders keep saying that Modi ji has elevated India's name and made it a superpower, but what is happening now? Why are they being brought back in such a disrespectful manner?" he questioned further.

The AIMIM Chief also pointed out that the incident has reflected the level of unemployment among the youth in India.

"This reflects the level of unemployment among the youth in India. 45 per cent of the youth are unemployed. This is why these people are lured by agents, endure hardships, and cross 8-10 countries to reach their destination. The government will have to answer why there is so much unemployment," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, both the houses faced adjournment on Thursday after Opposition held a protest demanding a discussion on the deportation of Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm over the issue.

Congress MPs Manickram Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi and KC Venugopal had moved adjournment notices to discuss the deportations of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States government.

The matter pertains to the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals. A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI)