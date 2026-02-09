6 dealers selling anti-cancer drugs under scanner: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) A Delhi government drive to check the quality of anti-cancer medicines detected that six firms were contravening provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Monday, adding that legal action has been initiated against the culprits.

Multiple teams of the Drugs Control Department conducted inspections of 25 retail and wholesale establishments dealing in anti-cancer drugs across key areas of the city, including localities around major hospital clusters and pharmaceutical markets in East, South, West and North-West Delhi.

The inspections to weed out fake or substandard medicines covered areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Green Park, Okhla Industrial Area, Paschim Vihar, Dwarka and Rohini.

“Patient safety is non-negotiable, and we will ensure that only safe, effective and quality medicines are available to the people of Delhi,” said the Minister.

To verify the quality and compliance of medicines being supplied to patients, 33 legal samples along with 22 specimen samples of anticancer drugs were collected for detailed laboratory testing and analysis, said a statement.

Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that the Delhi government follows a zero-tolerance policy against fake or substandard medicines, especially those used for cancer treatment.

He said that continuous inspections, strict enforcement and regular monitoring will remain a priority to protect patients.

The Minister reiterated that anti-cancer drugs are critical, lifesaving medicines where quality compromise can pose serious risks to patient safety.

Accordingly, surveillance of the supply chain has been intensified to ensure that only safe, effective and standards-compliant medicines reach hospitals, pharmacies and patients, he said.

The Minister emphasised that such drives will be conducted on a sustained basis and that the government will take stringent action against any entity found violating drug safety norms.

Public and healthcare institutions have also been advised to procure medicines only from licensed sources and immediately report any suspected irregularities to the Drugs Control Department, he said.

