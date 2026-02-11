58 rescued after balcony slab collapse in Ahmedabad; one injured

Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (IANS) The collapse of a balcony slab in the Sukhram Nagar slum quarters of Amraiwadi locality in Gujarat on Wednesday morning led to a major rescue operation, with the fire brigade personnel safely evacuating 58 residents trapped inside the dilapidated building, officials said.

The incident occurred at approximately 08:15 am when a portion of the balcony slab of a G+2 residential building gave way.

The falling debris blocked the principal access route to the structure, hindering movement in and out of the building, triggering alarm among those trapped inside.

The affected building forms part of slum quarters in the area where ageing and makeshift structures are a common sight.

Fire brigade personnel were dispatched immediately after the collapse was reported. More than four rescue vehicles, including an emergency tender, a mini fire fighter, two first responder vehicles and an ambulance, were deployed to the scene of the mishap.

A 22-member team — comprising 15 firemen, two supervisors, four drivers and a divisional officer — worked swiftly to clear debris and reach the frightened residents trapped inside.

The fire brigade’s efforts ensured that all 58 people were taken out of the building safely.

One woman, identified as Dahiben Rathod, suffered injuries to both hands and her head and was transported to LG Hospital in a private vehicle for treatment.

Authorities reported no further serious injuries among the evacuees.

Officers from the municipal estate department, including representatives from the Memco Estate Department and the East Zone Estate Department, were present at the location to assist with coordination efforts and support the rescue operation.

Residents expressed concern over the condition of older structures in the area.

One resident said, "We have been living here for years, and cracks were visible in the gallery for a long time. Today, we were lucky that no one was killed." Further details about the structural condition of the building were awaited.

