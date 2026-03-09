54 communal riots in 20 months, Balasore alone recorded 24: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, March 9 (IANS) As many as 54 communal riots were registered across different districts of Odisha between June 2024 and February 2026, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

Read More

While answering a query by BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das, in the state Assembly on Monday, CM Majhi revealed that 24 of the 54 communal violence cases were registered at various police stations in Balasore district alone, making it the district with the highest number of such incidents in the state during the period under review.

Khordha district reported 16 cases related to communal riots since the BJP government assumed power in the state. Meanwhile, the Koraput, Malkangiri and Bhadrak districts of the state recorded eight, four and two incidents of communal violence, respectively, during the last 20 months.

On the other hand, CM Majhi in his answer also revealed that as many as seven lynch deaths were reported in different parts of the state between June 2024 and the end of February this year.

The information shared in the Assembly revealed that three cases of mob lynching were reported in the tribal-dominated Rayagada district over suspicion of witch-hunting during the above period.

Dhenkanal witnessed two cases of mob lynching, while Balasore and Deogarh districts recorded one such case each between June 2024 and February 2025.

The Chief Minister also noted that the government has been trying to maintain communal harmony by forming peace committees at various police stations across the state. These committees are working to improve coordination among different communities and help prevent tensions at the local level.

He also said that the local administration has been directed to take proactive steps to maintain goodwill among communities.

Majhi further stated that intelligence inputs are being closely monitored to identify individuals or groups attempting to disturb peace. Based on such inputs, authorities are taking preventive and corrective measures to ensure that law and order is maintained.

He added that strict legal action is being taken against lawbreakers, with cases being registered and arrests carried out wherever necessary. The government is also conducting awareness programmes to discourage mob violence, including attacks carried out on suspicion of witchcraft.

--IANS

gyan/uk