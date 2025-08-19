50,000 applications received for admission in CM Shri Schools: Delhi Education Minister

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday announced that over 50,000 applications have been received in the initial four days of the admission process in the new CM Shri Schools.

He said the scheme has received an unprecedented and overwhelmingly positive response from the public, heralding a new era of quality education in Delhi.

Since the commencement of the admission process on August 15, the Department of Education has witnessed a phenomenal surge in applications, reflecting parents’ strong trust and enthusiasm for this pioneering initiative.

In just a few days, more than 50,000 applications have been received — an emphatic endorsement of the government’s vision to provide innovative, high-quality learning environments.

Designed with state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern teaching methodologies, CM Shri Schools are set to nurture Delhi’s next generation of achievers, Sood said.

The enthusiasm among parents is evident across all available classes. Application data is as follows: Class 6: 14,928 applications; Class 7: 15,114 applications; and Class 8: 20,762 applications.

Expressing delight at this overwhelming response, the minister assured parents of a transparent and seamless admission process.

This massive wave of applications stands as a strong testament to the community’s faith in the Delhi government’s unwavering commitment to raising new benchmarks in educational excellence.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the approval of the Delhi School Education (Fee Determination and Transparency Regulation) Act, 2025.

She said Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has given his assent, and the government has officially notified the law.

This landmark legislation aims to curb the commercialisation of education and ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness in school fee determination, she said.

CM Gupta emphasised that the Act prioritises the voices of parents, giving them a significant role in fee-related decisions while protecting students from exploitation.

The law ensures that schools remain focused on delivering quality education rather than treating education as a commercial transaction, she said.

