5 killed in separate road accidents in Bihar's Khagaria, NH-31 blocked in protest

Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) High speed claimed five lives, including that of a teenager, in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Monday, as three separate road accidents were reported from different police station areas.

The victims, all motorcycle riders or pillion passengers, were crushed by speeding vehicles, triggering public anger and a brief blockade of National Highway 31.

The first accident occurred at Kumhar Chakki under the Mufassil Police Station area, where a Magic van collided with a speeding truck, killing two youths on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Dheeraj Kumar (30) and Sanjeev Kumar (28), residents of Begusarai.

According to family members, they were travelling to Khagaria to offer prayers at the Katyayani Temple when the accident occurred.

Following the incidents, locals blocked NH-31 near Kumhar Chakki and Chaidha, disrupting traffic for nearly an hour and causing long queues of vehicles.

The blockade was lifted after police intervention and assurances, restoring normal traffic movement.

The second incident took place near Chaidha Durga Temple in the Maheshkhunta Police Station area.

A speeding Scorpio SUV rammed into a motorcycle, killing both riders instantly.

The deceased were identified as Shivam Kumar (16) and Golu Kumar (18), residents of Mansi block.

They were returning home from the Maheshkhunta market at the time of the accident.

The third fatal accident was reported near Sapaha, also under Maheshkhunta police limits, where a speeding truck crushed a motorcycle rider, killing Amresh Singh (30) on the spot.

The series of accidents has left families devastated and sparked public outrage in the district.

Police have taken up investigations in all three cases and are trying to identify and trace the errant drivers involved.

Three separate FIRs under rash and negligent driving have been registered at Mufassil and Maheshkhunta police stations under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incidents once again raise serious concerns over overspeeding and road safety in the district.

