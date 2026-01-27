40 soldiers among 60 rescued by BRO in snowbound Doda

Jammu, Jan 27 (IANS) A total of 60 people, including 40 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) soldiers, were rescued by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) from a snowbound area in J&K’s Doda district, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The BRO successfully carried out the high-altitude rescue and road restoration operation under Project Sampark at Chatergala Pass situated at an altitude of 10,500 ft in the Bhaderwah-Chatergala axis," the spokesman said.

"The 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) began the operation on January 24, a day after heavy snowfall, which continued for nearly 40 hours, clearing approximately 38 km of road covered under five to six feet of snow. The route was opened by January 25 evening, enabling safe evacuation of 20 stranded civilians and 40 personnel of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), along with weapons and stores."

The rescue mission was completed by early hours of January 26 with zero casualties, underscoring the professionalism of BRO personnel operating in the challenging high-altitude terrain amid extreme weather conditions, the spokesman added.

The operation was executed in close coordination with the Army, ensuring swift relief and the restoration of critical communication links in the region.

"BRO continues to remain steadfast in its commitment to infrastructure resilience, operational readiness and humanitarian assistance in some of the most inhospitable terrains of the country, reaffirming its motto – ‘Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam'," a defence statement said.

A statutory body under the Ministry of Defence, the BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighbouring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three Union Territories and neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka.

Since its inception in 1960, it has built over 64,100 kms of roads, 1,179 bridges, seven tunnels, and 22 airfields across India’s border areas and in friendly neighbouring countries.

Also tasked with other operations, such as snow clearance, the BRO also restored connectivity of strategic roads in the Kandi-Kotranka area of Rajouri district, the spokesman said.

"Following a spell of heavy snowfall in the Rajouri-Kandi-Budhal area on Tuesday, the BRO undertook immediate and sustained snow clearance operations to restore vital road connectivity in the region. The snow cover, measuring up to three feet, had disrupted movement along a critical road stretch in the Pir Panjal region, cutting off the Kandi-Kotranka sub-division from Rajouri town."

”Heavy snowfall had disrupted military and civilian movement, including medical emergency services. Despite the high operational risks, BRO personnel of the 110 RCC of 31 BRTF under Project Sampark carried out sustained day and night operations, deploying specialised snow clearance equipment and manpower. As a result of concerted efforts, a single-lane road was opened initially, enabling controlled vehicular movement," the spokesman said.

"The swift response ensured resumption of traffic within 14 hours, including the movement of emergency and essential services. Clearance and widening operations continued relentlessly, and the road was further widened to facilitate safer and smoother movement. A total stretch of approximately 35 km was cleared and restored within 24 hours," the spokesman added.

