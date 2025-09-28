4 militants held, arms and ammunition recovered in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 28 (IANS) Security forces in separate operations have arrested four militants of two banned outfits and recovered some arms and a large cache of ammunition in different districts on Sunday, officials said.

A police officer said that of the four militants three belong to Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) group and one cadre of People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

Three extremists were arrested from the Imphal East district and one from Imphal west district. The KCP militants are identified as Angom Achou Singh, Ngairangbam Apollo Meetei, Md. Alam Khan and the PREPAK cadre identified as Ningthoujam Bidyasagar Singh alias Nanao alias Yaithoiba (35).

One double-barrel rifle, some mobile handsets and Aadhar cards were recovered from the possession of the four arrested militants.

The security forces also recovered some arms and a large cache of ammunition from Patsoi areas of Imphal West district.

The recovered arms include four Single Barrel Guns, one modified Sniper Rifle and 9mm Pistol. Besides a large cache of different types of ammunition including three high power Hand Grenades, some bullet proof plates,three detonators, fourteen helmets, two Baofeng Handsets, three camouflage T-Shirts and three bags sere also recovered from the spot.

The official said that the security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

According to the official, a total of 115nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles.

However, none was detained by Police at the Nakas/Checkpoints during the past 12 hours.

He said that the security forces have provided escorts to a large number of vehicles carrying essential items along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. Manipur Police urged the people not to believe in rumours and be vigilant of false videos.

“The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc. may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences,” a police statement said.

The police authority also appealed to the concerned people to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces post immediately.

--IANS

sc/pgh