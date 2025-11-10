350 kg explosives, 20 timers, Krinkov assault rifle seized: Faridabad Police Commissioner (Ld)

Faridabad, Nov 10 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police have recovered around 350 kilograms of explosives, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, along with a Krinkov assault rifle and several other arms and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad, officials said on Monday.

Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said the explosives were accompanied by 20 timers and four battery timers. In addition, an assault rifle, 83 live rounds, a pistol, two magazines, and several other weapons were recovered during the operation.

Gupta stated that the operation was carried out in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and had been ongoing for the past few days.

"The operation was conducted jointly with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and is still underway," he said.

He, however, refrained from disclosing further details, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.

"We were working on an anti-terror module and hence I cannot reveal more details due to national security concerns," the Police Commissioner added.

The development comes just days after the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, a Kashmiri doctor from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, who was detained for allegedly putting up posters supporting the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

Following Rather's revelations during interrogation, police teams conducted multiple raids in Faridabad, where the explosives and arms were found stored with another doctor identified as Mujammil.

Mujammil, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, works at AL Falah Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad and has also been arrested in connection with the case.

The officials mentioned that he had been living in a rented room in Faridabad's Dhoj area for the past three and a half years.

Mujammil was arrested by the police 10 days ago after strong evidence linking him to Jaish-e-Mohammed was discovered.

Faridabad police recovered a Swift car based on Mujammil's information. This car belongs to a woman doctor working at Al-Falah Hospital. The Kirnkov assault rifle was seized from this car, police said.

Faridabad Police Commissioner Gupta further said that investigations are underway to trace the origin and intended use of the seized explosives and weapons.

"How the weapons arrived here and where they came from is still a matter of investigation," he said.

Police officials said that both the arrested doctors are being interrogated to establish possible links with any terror organisation or sleeper cells operating in northern India.

The seizure of such a large quantity of explosives and sophisticated weapons has raised serious security concerns ahead of the winter season, when militant activities often see a spike.

Security agencies are now on high alert, and intelligence inputs are being shared across states to prevent any potential threats emanating from this module.

