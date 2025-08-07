32 students of Hyderabad medical college found consuming ‘ganja’

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (IANS) As many as 32 students of a medical college in Hyderabad were found to be consuming drugs after Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) arrested two persons on allegations of supplying drugs.

A total of 82 consumers of ‘ganja’ (cannabis) were identified and they included 32 students of Medicity Medical College.

The officials conducted drug test on 24 students and nine of them including two girls tested positive. All of them are staying in the college hostel.

EAGLE officials along with the college management counselled the students in the presence of their parents. Nine students, who tested positive, were sent to de-addiction centre. Next 30 days will be critical for their recovery and re-integration.

The anti-drug agency announced that surprise inspections will continue across institutions

Drug consumption by the medical college students came to light after EAGLE arrested two persons including a woman for drug trafficking. They were found to be supplying ganja to consumers including medicos.

The arrested have been identified as Arfath Ahmed Khan (23) of Risala Bazar in Bolarum, Hyderabad and Zareena Banu (46) of Bidar in Karnataka.

The police seized six kgs of ganja worth Rs.1.50 lakh from them. Based on the confession of the accused, the EAGLE team identified the consumers including medicos.

Khan, a habitual ganja consumer, turned to drug peddling to fund his addiction. He connected with Zareena Bhanu and procured bulk ganja for local sales in Hyderabad. Between August 2024 and August 2025, he transferred substantial amounts to her UPI account.

Khan has a prior record of similar offences, including one reported under NDPS Act at Tukaramgate police station and another at Alwal police station.

The investigation by EAGLE also revealed Zareena Banu’s involvement in drug peddling since 2010. She was found involved in four cases. Four kg Ganja was seized from her possession while two kg was recovered from Khan.

According to EAGLA, Zareena Banu was found to have Rs.1.5 crore worth of suspicious bank transactions. Officials said Rs.26 lakhs were linked to 51 peddlers in Hyderabad. Khan had sent her Rs.6 lakh for ganja procurement.

Transactions of another Rs 1.24 crore is under scrutiny. The network is linked to about 100 peddlers.

The woman was sourcing ganja primarily from Parli in Maharashtra, and local suppliers in Bidar.

Police said Zareena has a history of similar offenses. She was absconding in a case booked under NDPS Act. In August 2024, she faced another NDPS case in Bidar but evaded arrest. She is also facing two more NDPS Act cases in Hyderabad.

--IANS

ms/pgh