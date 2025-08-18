3 workers killed as newly constructed wall collapses in Indore

Indore, Aug 18 (IANS) At least three labourers were killed while one was severely injured after the wall of a septic tank they had recently constructed collapsed due to the impact of heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the police said on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred in Shiv City, a residential colony being developed under the jurisdiction of Rajendra Nagar police station.

Labourers were working inside a septic tank when the newly constructed wall collapsed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Meena said that injured individual has been admitted at hospital and he is being treated.

The condition of the injured person is said to be critical, Meena said.

"Labourers had constructed a wall around the septic tank, and they were finishing other concrete work when the wall collapsed, and they got buried under debris. It's a new residential colony which is being developed here in Rajendra Nagar area in Indore," DSP Meena said.

Labourers engaged in construction works were local residents of Indore.

"Upon reaching the spot, all labourers were rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical aid. Three persons have died so far," Meena added.

The deceased labourers have been identified as Gautam Rathore (25), Rameshwar (54), and Titu (20). The one who is severally injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital has been identified as Sohan (18), according to the police.

"A case has been registered at Rajendra Nagar police station and an investigation is underway. Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred due to heavy rain, however, further action would be initiated as per the investigation," the police officer said.

Notably, there has been heavy rainfall in Indore and adjoining districts since early morning on Monday.

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for 14 districts, including Indore of Madhya Pradesh. Out of these, four districts – Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, and Burhanpur – may receive very heavy rainfall within 24 hours.

Since the arrival of the monsoon on June 16, Madhya Pradesh has received 31.3 inches of rainfall, against the season's normal of 25.2 inches.

This means the state has already received 6.1 inches more rain than average. The normal seasonal average for the state is 37 inches.

