2,913 beneficiaries in Rajkot got loans under 'Vajpayee Bankable Scheme': Gujarat minister

Gandhinagar, March 9 (IANS) More than 2,900 beneficiaries in Rajkot district received loan assistance under the Shri Vajpayee Bankable Scheme in the past one year, the Gujarat government informed the state Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a question raised by a member in the Assembly, Minister of State for Khadi, Cottage and Rural Industries, Swarupji Thakor, said that a total of 4,157 applications had been received in Rajkot district under the scheme during the year up to December 31, 2025.

All the applications were recommended to banks for consideration. “Out of these, banks have approved 2,913 applications and the beneficiaries have been provided the benefit of loans,” Thakor said in his reply.

He also provided details of the scheme’s implementation in the Kutch district.

According to the minister, 1,919 applications were received in Kutch during the same period, of which 1,915 were recommended to banks.

Banks approved 1,463 of these applications and provided loan assistance to the beneficiaries.

Thakor further informed the Assembly that the financial limits under the scheme had recently been revised.

Earlier, loans of up to Rs 8 lakh were available under the programme, with subsidy assistance capped at Rs 1.25 lakh.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, an important decision has been taken to increase the loan limit to Rs 25 lakh and the subsidy assistance limit on the loan to Rs 3.75 lakh,” he said.

The Shri Vajpayee Bankable Scheme provides financial assistance in the form of loans and subsidies to support small businesses, industries and service-sector activities.

The scheme is open to citizens of Gujarat aged between 18 and 65 years who have passed at least the 4th grade or possess relevant training or work experience.

There is no income limit for applicants under the programme. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal, after which loans may be provided by nationalised or cooperative banks if approved.

The government said the scheme aims to support individuals seeking to start or expand small enterprises by improving access to institutional credit and encouraging self-employment.

