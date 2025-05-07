25 minutes of raining bombs: Indian Army releases videos of razing terror camps in PoK, Pak

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The Indian Army, after carrying out pre-dawn strikes on nine terror camps across the border, released a series of videos documenting the timing and moment when the military strikes hit the terror installations and structures in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

The series of videos give an insight into how the Indian army and Air Force rained bombs for 25 minutes on prime terror bases, particularly those of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters inside Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, two women commanders of the Armed Forces briefed the nation about the 'Operation Sindoor' and informed that nine launchpads, five in Pok and four in Pakistan, were hit by 21 precision strikes.

The operation began at 1.04 a.m. in the wee hours of Wednesday and culminated at around 1.30 a.m.

The Indian Army was the first to inform about Operation Sindoor and wrote on X, "Justice is served. Jai Hind."

The Army has also shared videos of the precision strikes, showing the moment when the terror hubs were decimated and vaporised.

Taking to X, the Army shared the video of the first terror target – Kotli and wrote, "Target 1 – Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli. Distance – 13 Km from the Line of Control (POJK). Nerve Centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists."

"Target 2 – Gulpur Terrorist Camp at Kotli. Distance – 30 Km from Line of Control (POJK). Control Center and Base of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Used for revival of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Destroyed at 1.08 AM," it wrote in another post, while sharing the video.

Earlier in the day, a video of the ravaged Subhan Allah terror camp in Pakistan's Bahawalpur also surfaced on social media. The terror camp, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed has been reduced to rubble, with concrete all around, as shown in the viral video. The video was apparently shot after India's precision strikes. Bahalwapur, the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) served as a hiring centre and indoctrination centre for the terror enthusiasts.

The "video evidence" shared by the Army assumes significance because the last time India carried out Balakot strikes, hitting the terror launchpads in PoK, it was disputed by Pakistan as well as some political parties in the country.

This time, the video evidence will give the naysayers and doubters a fitting reply.

--IANS

mr/svn