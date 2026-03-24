24 injured in SC-ST clash over water in Karnataka's Gadag village

Gadag (Karnataka), March 24 (IANS) At least 24 people were injured in a violent clash between members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in Chikkavaddatti village of Mundargi taluk in Gadag district, following a dispute over a water-related issue, police said on Tuesday.

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The situation is currently under control, and the district administration is planning to convene a peace meeting.

Police, under the supervision of senior officers, continue to monitor the village closely to prevent any further untoward incidents.

According to officials, the incident began after a youth from the Scheduled Caste community reportedly drank water from a borewell located on farmland belonging to an ST community farmer. What started as a minor argument soon escalated into a large-scale confrontation, with members of both communities gathering in groups and attacking each other.

During the clash, people used sticks, wooden clubs, and stones, leading to multiple injuries. A total of 24 people, including women from the SC community, were injured in the violence. Three individuals sustained serious head injuries, while several others suffered fractures to their hands and legs. Others received minor injuries.

The injured were shifted to the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Police have deployed tight security across three wards of the hospital in view of the situation. Meanwhile, nine members of the ST community who were also injured are being treated at the Mundargi Government Hospital.

Police said tension prevailed in the village following the incident, with heavy deployment to maintain law and order. Gadag Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadish visited the spot and conducted an inspection. He stated that the clash occurred between two communities over a water-related issue and assured that action would be taken as per law based on complaints received.

Authorities suspect that past enmity between the groups may have also contributed to the violence. Assistant Commissioner Gangappa visited both the incident site and the hospitals, enquired about the condition of the injured, and instructed officials to ensure proper medical care.

--IANS

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